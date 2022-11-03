Video Of Fan Fight At World Series Game 4 Going Viral

PHILADELPHIA - MARCH 21: The Philadelphia Phillies logo sits atop the new scoreboard at Citizen's Bank Park, the new home of the Philadelphia Phillies March 21, 2004 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Philadelphia Phillies officials aren't sure if the new park will be fully completed when Citizen's Bank Park is scheduled to open in April. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

It wouldn't really be a proper World Series without at least one big-time fan brawl inside a bathroom. This year's came during Game 4 near Citizens Bank Park.

A video has been going viral on Twitter and TikTok of several female Philadelphia Phillies fans at the popular Xfinity Live! viewing spot getting into a brawl inside the women's bathroom.

The fight initially starts as a pushing and shoving match where they're all swatting at each other's faces and pulling hair before two of them fell to the ground and started wrestling.

Over the 23-second video, nobody really seemed to want to get involved, with one woman stepping over the two who were on the ground to do her own thing. As a result, the conclusion of the fight is unclear.

According to TMZ, no arrests were made. What is clear is that fans were enthralled by the footage, which has over 300,000 views on Twitter alone.

If anyone wound up getting knocked unconscious from the ordeal, they might have wound up missing one of the most historic moments in World Series history.

The Astros threw a combined no-hitter, the first time such a feat had been accomplished in the World Series since the late-great Don Larsen's perfect game in the 1956 World Series.

Then again, as Phillies fans they probably wouldn't have liked seeing their team on the receiving end of that history.