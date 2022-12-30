Video Of Furious Steve Sarkisian Went Viral During Texas' Bowl Game

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns on the sidelines during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Longhorns 21-40. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was juiced up before Thursday's Alamo Bowl matchup against Washington.

Before Sarkisian and his team ran out onto the field at the Alamodome, an event coordinator put his hand on the head coach's chest to keep him from moving forward.

Sarkisian wasn't a fan of this contact.

"Don't f--king touch me again, mother f--ker," he appeared to scream in the man's face.

Take a look at the video here:

Despite this pregame energy and aggression, Texas failed to score its first touchdown until the third quarter. Sarkisian and the Longhorns fell to the Huskies with a 20-27 final score.

In his second season as head coach of the Longhorns, Sarkisian led his team to an 8-5 record. His overall record in Austin now sits at 13-12.