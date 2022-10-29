Video Of High School Football Official's Decision Going Viral

Muhlenberg twp., PA - August 9: A detail photo of a football on the field. During a Muhlenberg High School Football team heat acclimation practice on the high school practice field in Muhlenberg Township Monday morning August 9, 2021. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images/Getty Images

On Thursday night, Vineland took on Eastern in the first round of the South Group 5 NJSIAA Regional Invitational Tournament.

Unfortunately, this week's matchup between Vineland and Eastern was overshadowed by a referee's antics.

After a measurement was taken by the officials, Eastern was awarded a first down. However, it's important to note that one of the refs actually moved the ball closer to the chains so they can rule it a first sown.

The referee also moved the chains closer to the football. It was just a despicable move.

Here's the footage of this moment:

There are countless people who are disgusted by this official's decision, and rightfully so.

"Ok one thing we not gonna do is allow a grown man to cheat these kids," one person tweeted.

"This is disgusting, I hope they both lose the ability to ref in any state ever again, at any level," another person wrote.

Vineland football coach Dan Russo shared his thoughts on this horrible sequence. He said, "I’ve never seen a head official do something like that before."

Despite being robbed by the officials, Vineland managed to win this game by a final score of 20-19.