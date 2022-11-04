Skip to main content
Video Of Howie Roseman, Eagles Fan Went Viral Last Night

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 16: Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman gestures prior to the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on October 16, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Eagles fans are high on general manager Howie Roseman after the team's 8-0 start to the 2022 season. But of course, there was a time when that wasn't the case.

Philly fans have often criticized Roseman's draft decisions, especially when it comes to the wide receiver position. The GM has had three failed early-round wide receivers: Nelson Agholor, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Jalen Reagor.

During Thursday night's win over the Houston Texans, an Eagles fan held a sign that read, "Howie You Are Forgiven! A.J. Brown." The sign included the crossed-out names of those three failed wideouts.

After the game, Roseman came over to chat with this fan. With a smile on his face, he said:

"I'm f--kin forgiven for your first f--kin Super Bowl? F--k you!"

Take a look at the clip and sign here:

Roseman earned the 2017 NFL Executive of the Year award as he led his team to a Super Bowl LII victory. He made some solid moves prior to this season — including the addition of star wide receiver A.J. Brown — to put the Eagles in position to pursue another title.