Video Of Howie Roseman, Eagles Fan Went Viral Last Night

Eagles fans are high on general manager Howie Roseman after the team's 8-0 start to the 2022 season. But of course, there was a time when that wasn't the case.

Philly fans have often criticized Roseman's draft decisions, especially when it comes to the wide receiver position. The GM has had three failed early-round wide receivers: Nelson Agholor, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Jalen Reagor.

During Thursday night's win over the Houston Texans, an Eagles fan held a sign that read, "Howie You Are Forgiven! A.J. Brown." The sign included the crossed-out names of those three failed wideouts.

After the game, Roseman came over to chat with this fan. With a smile on his face, he said:

"I'm f--kin forgiven for your first f--kin Super Bowl? F--k you!"

Take a look at the clip and sign here:

Roseman earned the 2017 NFL Executive of the Year award as he led his team to a Super Bowl LII victory. He made some solid moves prior to this season — including the addition of star wide receiver A.J. Brown — to put the Eagles in position to pursue another title.