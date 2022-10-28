Video Of James Harrison's Insane Workout Is Making Headlines

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 29: Linebacker James Harrison #92 of the Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin walk off the field after a football game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 29, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks won the game 39-30. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

James Harrison may be retired but that doesn't mean he still can't have a big workout every once in a while.

On Friday, he was filmed pushing over 40 plates that weighed 1,890 pounds. He was able to push them about five yards before he had enough.

Here's the video:

Harrison has always been known as someone who has crazy workouts, but this is something else.

The fact that he was able to do this at the age of 44 is unbelievable and goes to show just how strong he is.

Harrison has been retired for four years after he played in the NFL for 15 years. He spent 14 of them with the Pittsburgh Steelers and one season with the Cincinnati Bengals.

He also played in five games for the New England Patriots during the 2017 season after he was cut by the Steelers.

For his career, he finished with 793 total tackles (573 solo), 84.5 sacks, 34 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, and eight interceptions.