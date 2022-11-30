Video Of Jameson Williams At Lions Practice Going Viral

ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 27: Jameson Williams #18 of the Detroit Lions looks on during the Detroit Lions Training Camp on July 27, 2022 at the Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams is still waiting to make his NFL debut for the team that drafted him No. 12 overall. But a new video suggests that his debut is on the way.

On Wednesday, Lions insider Colton Pouncy of The Athletic posted a video of the team doing drills during practice. Three receivers are running sprints and Williams can be seen torching the others with no mobility issues whatsoever.

Williams suffered a torn ACL in his final college football game and had to start the 2022 season on the reserve/non-football injury list. But when he was healthy, he was a world beater at wide receiver.

The clip is going viral with several thousand views in just a few minutes. Lions fans in particular are thrilled to see him on the road to play:

"Colton tell him to run a route directly into my heart," one fan replied.

"This warms my heart more than I thought seeing someone run 40 yards could," wrote another.

"I should have not watched this video as many times as I did but here we are," a third fan wrote.

Williams dominated in his junior year at Alabama, making 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns - all top 10 in single season history in Tuscaloosa.

Will Jameson Williams be an impact player on his NFL debut?