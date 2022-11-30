Video Of Jameson Williams At Lions Practice Going Viral
Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams is still waiting to make his NFL debut for the team that drafted him No. 12 overall. But a new video suggests that his debut is on the way.
On Wednesday, Lions insider Colton Pouncy of The Athletic posted a video of the team doing drills during practice. Three receivers are running sprints and Williams can be seen torching the others with no mobility issues whatsoever.
Williams suffered a torn ACL in his final college football game and had to start the 2022 season on the reserve/non-football injury list. But when he was healthy, he was a world beater at wide receiver.
The clip is going viral with several thousand views in just a few minutes. Lions fans in particular are thrilled to see him on the road to play:
"Colton tell him to run a route directly into my heart," one fan replied.
"This warms my heart more than I thought seeing someone run 40 yards could," wrote another.
"I should have not watched this video as many times as I did but here we are," a third fan wrote.
Williams dominated in his junior year at Alabama, making 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns - all top 10 in single season history in Tuscaloosa.
Will Jameson Williams be an impact player on his NFL debut?