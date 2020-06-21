Video Of Jamie Foxx Describing His Mike Tyson Movie Is Going Viral

A Mike Tyson movie starring Jamie Foxx is on the way.

Tyson, one of the most-famous boxers of all-time, has a pretty incredible life story. Foxx, 52, has been waiting a long time to tell it.

Earlier this week, photos surfaced of Foxx bulking up for the role. He says he’s been doing daily pushups, pullups and dips to get the right kind of physique for the film.

“Doing biographies is a tough thing. Sometimes it takes 20 years to get it done but we officially got the real ball rolling,” he told Hollywood producer Mark Birnbaum. “I can’t wait to show people what it is.”

Foxx has been talking about this movie for years. Finally, it appears to be officially on the way.

An old clip of Foxx describing the movie’s first scene has since gone viral on social media. It’s pretty incredible to listen to.

Jamie Foxx is going to star in the Mike Tyson biopic. Here's Foxx describing the opening scene of the movie. 🥊pic.twitter.com/A69mR99cML — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 19, 2020

Who else has goosebumps?

Foxx has been preparing for years to tell Tyson’s story. Few athletes have seen higher highs – and lower lows – than Iron Mike.

“I saw him at the height of his career, and then when things got bad and bumpy I also saw him as well. So what I’m excited about the movie is to show those moments,” he added.

“I think everyone, young and old, will be able to understand this man’s journey.”

We can’t wait for this one.