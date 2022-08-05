Video Of Jayson Tatum Blocking Son's Shot Is Going Viral

BOSTON, MA - MAY 15: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics and his son, Deuce Tatum, seen after Game 7 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals on May 15, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusets. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images) Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Maybe one day Deuce Tatum will be able to beat his father in a game of one-on-one. But for now, the Boston Celtics superstar had to put his son in his place.

During the Jayson Tatum Youth Basketball Clinic hosted in Boston earlier this week, Tatum took the court with his four-year-old son. As the widely-popular NBA child went up for a layup, his father swatted the shot all the way across the court.

Deuce's priceless reaction to the block is going viral on social media.

Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr., aka Deuce, has been with Tatum through every step of his NBA career. He was born just a few months after the Celtics selected his father with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 draft.

Deuce has gained quite the fan following from his court-side appearances and cute press conference moments. He's become somewhat of a mascot for the Celtics, beloved by fans and players alike.

Only time will tell if Deuce decides to follow in his father's basketball footsteps.