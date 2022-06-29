Video Of Jim Harbaugh On Family Vacation Going Viral

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines walks on the field after winning the Big Ten Football Championship game against the the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

In case you were wondering, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh is just like every other dad when it comes to traveling.

On Tuesday, Jim's daughter Grace Harbaugh shared a hilarious TikTok of the Wolverines head coach giving off big dad energy: holding the the tickets, triple-checking the passports and striking the famous all-too-famous dad pose at the airline counter.

The TikTok quickly started making the rounds in the college football pockets of social media.

"Meanwhile they lose their best recruit and miss out on others penciled into the class already," laughed an Ohio State fan.

"Our guess is Harbaugh grabs all 9 family bags alone afterwards," said a Michigan reddit board. "Zero chance of 2 trips."

"The looking through the passports is peak dad behavior," another user replied.

"Yeah if we're comparing him to the dad in Home Alone at the airport, just trying to get a plane out of town and not checking in on his kid," commented another. "He left the entire 2023 recruiting class home alone."

Airport Jim: activated.