Video Of Jimmy Garoppolo, Warriors Dancers Is Going Viral
Jimmy Garoppolo, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk were courtside for Monday night's Warriors-Spurs game.
But if you ask the Warriors dancers, it might as well have just been Jimmy G.
At one point during a break in the action, cameras caught numerous dancers greeting the 49ers QB and completely ignoring the other Niners:
The clip was quick to viral.
"None of em even look at Kittle, and CMC," a user replied.
"George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey being treated like nobodies next Jimmy Garoppolo," another laughed.
"Imagine how popular he’d be if he was good," another said.
"Understandable," a fan commented.
"Pornstar Jimmy still a thing."
"LL COOL J ... Ladies love cool Jimmy."
"They all go straight for Jimmy Gorgeous," cried Katie Mox.
"My 89 year old grandma & me are also impressed by Jimmy's good looks," another tweeted.
All love in the Bay for Jimmy G.