Video Of Jimmy Garoppolo, Warriors Dancers Is Going Viral

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 27: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during Super Bowl Opening Night presented by BOLT24 at Marlins Park on January 27, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jimmy Garoppolo, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk were courtside for Monday night's Warriors-Spurs game.

But if you ask the Warriors dancers, it might as well have just been Jimmy G.

At one point during a break in the action, cameras caught numerous dancers greeting the 49ers QB and completely ignoring the other Niners:

The clip was quick to viral.

"None of em even look at Kittle, and CMC," a user replied.

"George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey being treated like nobodies next Jimmy Garoppolo," another laughed.

"Imagine how popular he’d be if he was good," another said.

"Understandable," a fan commented.

"Pornstar Jimmy still a thing."

"LL COOL J ... Ladies love cool Jimmy."

"They all go straight for Jimmy Gorgeous," cried Katie Mox.

"My 89 year old grandma & me are also impressed by Jimmy's good looks," another tweeted.

All love in the Bay for Jimmy G.