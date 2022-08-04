Video Of Joe Burrow During Conditioning Drills Is Going Viral

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals holds his knee following a play during the second half of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow is still doing drills with this team, even though he's not on the field.

Burrow was going through conditioning drills with his team, even though he was driving a golf cart on the far side of the field.

Burrow isn't practicing after he recently underwent surgery to have his appendix removed.

It was better for him to have the operation be done now, as opposed to during the regular season.

He's set to be out for the next couple of weeks, which means that he won't be available for most of the preseason.

Burrow is coming off an outstanding second season in which he led the NFL in completion percentage (70.4) and passing yards per attempt (8.9). He also had 4,611 yards through the air, 34 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

Until Burrow is ready to come back, Brandon Allen and Jake Browning will continue to take his starting reps.