Video Of Joe Burrow During Press Conference Went Viral

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a heartbreaking loss on Monday against the Baltimore Ravens and it appears that it might be having an effect on star quarterback Joe Burrow.

During his recent media session, there was a rather awkward moment while Burrow was talking to reporters. After finishing a sentence and waiting for the next question, Burrow got startled when someone suddenly coughed.

Burrow looked as though he had just seen a ghost, though in reality he was probably just not paying very close attention and got a little startled as a result.

The clip has over 830,000 views since last night with over 41,000 likes and 2,000 retweets. Some of the comments are attributing his behavior to being shell-shocked by how little protection his offensive line has given him:

"you can't blame him for being jumpy, you see the O-Line he plays behind???" one user replied

"bro o line got him fearing everything and everything," wrote another.

"Bro thought he was finna get sacked," a third wrote.

It was arguably Joe Burrow's worst performance since the Bengals' Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He threw his first interception in the past four games - a costly one - and had his second-lowest passer rating of the entire season.

Will Burrow be a little less shell-shocked the next time he speaks to the media after a game?