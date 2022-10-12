Video Of Joe Burrow During Press Conference Went Viral
The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a heartbreaking loss on Monday against the Baltimore Ravens and it appears that it might be having an effect on star quarterback Joe Burrow.
During his recent media session, there was a rather awkward moment while Burrow was talking to reporters. After finishing a sentence and waiting for the next question, Burrow got startled when someone suddenly coughed.
Burrow looked as though he had just seen a ghost, though in reality he was probably just not paying very close attention and got a little startled as a result.
The clip has over 830,000 views since last night with over 41,000 likes and 2,000 retweets. Some of the comments are attributing his behavior to being shell-shocked by how little protection his offensive line has given him:
"you can't blame him for being jumpy, you see the O-Line he plays behind???" one user replied
"bro o line got him fearing everything and everything," wrote another.
"Bro thought he was finna get sacked," a third wrote.
It was arguably Joe Burrow's worst performance since the Bengals' Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He threw his first interception in the past four games - a costly one - and had his second-lowest passer rating of the entire season.
Will Burrow be a little less shell-shocked the next time he speaks to the media after a game?