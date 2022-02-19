Video Of John Calipari, Ref Going Viral This Afternoon

Kentucky head coach John Calipari is well-known for his short-fused temper on the bench. And during today’s SEC matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide, that fiery personality was on full display.

During the first half of today’s contest in Rupp Arena, Coach Cal got up close and personal with official Pat Adams. The longtime Wildcats leader was seemingly upset that Alabama head coach Nate Oats received an explanation on a call, something that Calipari was denied earlier in the game.

Take a look at the confrontation here:

I want Pat Adams kicked out of the state of Kentucky pic.twitter.com/5yELnNbGaX — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) February 19, 2022

Calipari and his No. 4-ranked squad got off to a rough start in today’s contest. But after surrendering an early double-digit lead to the No. 25 Crimson Tide, the Wildcats stormed back with a 15-2 to close out the half — going into the locker room with a 47-46 lead.

Coach Cal’s team continued its solid play in the second half, helping Kentucky claim victory with a final score of 90-81. With this win, the Wildcats bounce back from a loss to Tennessee and improve their record to 21-5 on the year.