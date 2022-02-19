The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video Of John Calipari, Ref Going Viral This Afternoon

Coach Cal arguing with a referee.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 04: Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats speaks to an official in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers during the NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 4, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kentucky head coach John Calipari is well-known for his short-fused temper on the bench. And during today’s SEC matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide, that fiery personality was on full display.

During the first half of today’s contest in Rupp Arena, Coach Cal got up close and personal with official Pat Adams. The longtime Wildcats leader was seemingly upset that Alabama head coach Nate Oats received an explanation on a call, something that Calipari was denied earlier in the game.

Take a look at the confrontation here:

Calipari and his No. 4-ranked squad got off to a rough start in today’s contest. But after surrendering an early double-digit lead to the No. 25 Crimson Tide, the Wildcats stormed back with a 15-2 to close out the half — going into the locker room with a 47-46 lead.

Coach Cal’s team continued its solid play in the second half, helping Kentucky claim victory with a final score of 90-81. With this win, the Wildcats bounce back from a loss to Tennessee and improve their record to 21-5 on the year.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.