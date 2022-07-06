Video Of John Daly Hitting Drives Going Viral

GRAND BLANC, MI - SEPTEMBER 14: John Daly hits his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the Ally Challenge presented by McLaren at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club on September 14, 2018 in Grand Blanc, Michigan. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

John Daly is getting set for the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship in Akron starting tomorrow. But he's already making headlines (albeit for an interesting reason).

A recent video posted by Twitter user Matt Considine shows Daly practicing by hitting balls across a highway and into a high school football field. You can see the ball bound over the passing cars before landing onto the "green" at Archbishop Hoban High School.

It's something that only someone as brash as John Daly would do. That's for sure. Whether or not it's legal for him to do that is probably a better question for an Akron or Ohio government official.

The video has gone viral with one million views, 8,000 likes and 1,000 retweets since being posted yesterday. Fans are pretty split between calling this amazing and asking if it's legal:

"Proudly, I went to this school and day dreamed about this shot pretty much everyday out of a third story window. He's got way too much club, no more than a 9 iron to the first goal post and 3 iron to the second. All down hill with a crosswind that tends to help a draw," one fan replied.

"Think about the worse case scenario. Shank, open drivers window,head shot on truck driver,massive crash with many fatalities. What a dumb thing to do!" wrote another.

"How many other people are going to try this now and hit a car as it's going 70mph?" a third fan wrote.

We're hoping John Daly doesn't hit something he shouldn't. But it's still kinda cool.