Video Of Kate Upton, Phillies Fan Went Viral This Week

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrates with his wife Kate Upton following defeating the New York Yankees in game four of the American League Championship Series to advance to the world series at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

Superstar model Kate Upton is an unabashed supporter of her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

During the Astros' Game 5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, Upton showed that support in the form of an interaction with a Philly fan.

She threw up the double bird as the fan turned around to talk to her.

Take a look at the interaction here:

Verlander pitched 5.0 innings for the Astros in their Game 5 victory on Thursday night. The veteran right hander allowed four hits and just one earned run, notching six strikeouts and four walks along the way.

With the 3-2 victory, the Astros took a 3-2 lead in the series as they head back to Houston. Tonight's Game 6 matchup will begin at 8:03 p.m. ET.

Upton will likely have some more cordial fan interactions this evening as the team looks to close out the World Series at home in Minute Maid Park.