Video Of Kate Upton, Phillies Fan Went Viral This Week
Superstar model Kate Upton is an unabashed supporter of her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.
During the Astros' Game 5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, Upton showed that support in the form of an interaction with a Philly fan.
She threw up the double bird as the fan turned around to talk to her.
Take a look at the interaction here:
Verlander pitched 5.0 innings for the Astros in their Game 5 victory on Thursday night. The veteran right hander allowed four hits and just one earned run, notching six strikeouts and four walks along the way.
With the 3-2 victory, the Astros took a 3-2 lead in the series as they head back to Houston. Tonight's Game 6 matchup will begin at 8:03 p.m. ET.
Upton will likely have some more cordial fan interactions this evening as the team looks to close out the World Series at home in Minute Maid Park.