Video Of Klay Thompson At Dodgers Game Going Viral

Klay Thompson had some fun at the Giants-Dodgers game on Sunday afternoon.

Thompson was shown on the Giants broadcast destroying a beer as he was taking a video on his phone. He chugged the cup in less than 10 seconds.

He also potentially drank it fast since it's over 80 degrees outside at Dodger Stadium.

Thompson is enjoying himself today--in addition to the beer, his brother Trayce is 2-for-4 with two RBI for the Dodgers as well--and has been having the time of his life after winning his fourth NBA Championship this season.

He played in only 32 games this season due to injuries but was dynamite when healthy. He finished the season averaging 20 points and four rebounds per game while shooting 43% from the floor.

The party continues to go on for Thompson as he chases his fifth championship heading into the 2022-23 season.