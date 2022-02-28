If Sunday night wasn’t rock bottom for the reeling Los Angeles Lakers, what could be? LA got buried by the C.J. McCollum-led Pelicans 123-95. Prompting Lakers president Jeanie Buss to leave in the third quarter, and boo birds to rain down from the Lake Show faithful.

A few players took exception to the boos; with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Trevor Ariza shooting back at the crowd throughout the game (with some NSFW language).

The Lakers season has been so brutal that we’re at a point where LeBron, Ariza and Russ are now arguing with fans lol (c) Michael Morales/Instagram pic.twitter.com/yuViF4dZPw — Nicole Ganglani (@nicoleganglani) February 28, 2022

The clips of the frustrated Laker gang quickly went viral across NBA Twitter.

“This is embarrassing,” a LeBron fan commented.

“This is what it’s come to for the lakers….” laughed a Phoenix Suns fan.

😂 this is what it’s come to for the lakers…. https://t.co/W46rBJExkf — #Valleyproud #TMC🏁 #24 🐻⬇️👌🏿#3 (@__Fresha) February 28, 2022

“This is insane especially coming from fans that are sitting soooo close,” a user replied. “Of course they gon talk back.”

This is insane especially coming from fans that are sitting soooo close 😭 of course they gon talk back. https://t.co/mfbjThWc52 — Queen Riri 🍫🤪 (@queenriri1997) February 28, 2022

“Don’t think you can come to LA, play with no heart and not expect to hear about it,” one Lakers fan replied. “We dgaf who you are, you play like [expletive] we will let you know.”

Don't think you can come to LA, play with no heart and not expect to hear about it. We dgaf who you are, you play like shit we will let you know. https://t.co/sqQUukKCgH — Kitty K the depressed Lakers fan (@yourfavjewgirl) February 28, 2022

“Remember when [LeBron] was fake drinking during game stoppage with fans?” asked another user. “Ahh It was all good just 5 years ago.”

Remember when he was fake drinking during game stoppage with fans? Ahh It was all good just 5 years ago https://t.co/BJzJIUsOzJ pic.twitter.com/rGjAtL6uDp — i. adan (@Imman_Adan) February 28, 2022

“What the actual f.. mannn.”

What the actual f.. mannn. https://t.co/AToYL8N4L6 — Dee Monique (@DeezieBaby) February 28, 2022

“[People] really risking their $2000 seat just to trying and trash talk the players,” tweeted another fan. “Truly more embarrassing for them.”

ppl really risking their $2000 seat just to trying and trash talk the players. truly more embarrassing for them. https://t.co/ox2DYJSnTn — 𝘳𝘶𝘴𝘴 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯 (@stan4russ) February 28, 2022

The Lakers have now lost nine of their last 12 games. With Anthony Davis out for the foreseeable future, it’s becoming harder to see the light at the end of the tunnel for this squad.