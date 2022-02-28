The Spun

Video Of Lakers Players Talking Back To Fans Goes Viral

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the game against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on February 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

If Sunday night wasn’t rock bottom for the reeling Los Angeles Lakers, what could be? LA got buried by the C.J. McCollum-led Pelicans 123-95. Prompting Lakers president Jeanie Buss to leave in the third quarter, and boo birds to rain down from the Lake Show faithful.

A few players took exception to the boos; with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Trevor Ariza shooting back at the crowd throughout the game (with some NSFW language).

The clips of the frustrated Laker gang quickly went viral across NBA Twitter.

“This is embarrassing,” a LeBron fan commented.

“This is what it’s come to for the lakers….” laughed a Phoenix Suns fan.

“This is insane especially coming from fans that are sitting soooo close,” a user replied. “Of course they gon talk back.”

“Don’t think you can come to LA, play with no heart and not expect to hear about it,” one Lakers fan replied. “We dgaf who you are, you play like [expletive] we will let you know.”

“Remember when [LeBron] was fake drinking during game stoppage with fans?” asked another user. “Ahh It was all good just 5 years ago.”

“What the actual f.. mannn.”

“[People] really risking their $2000 seat just to trying and trash talk the players,” tweeted another fan. “Truly more embarrassing for them.”

The Lakers have now lost nine of their last 12 games. With Anthony Davis out for the foreseeable future, it’s becoming harder to see the light at the end of the tunnel for this squad.

