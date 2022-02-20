The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video Of LSU Gymnast’s Insane Flip Is Going Viral

LSU gymnast's insane flip.

Video of an LSU Tigers female gymnast’s insane flip move is going viral on social media this weekend.

Olivia Dunne, a standout gymnast at LSU, pulled off a pretty ridiculous floor move during a meet against Alabama on Friday night.

Video of Dunne’s epic flip move has gone viral on social media.

“Livvy Dunne DID THAT,” Barstool Sports tweeted.

Check it out:

Dunne is a rising star in the gymnastics world, with more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

With moves like that, it’s not hard to see why Dunne is a popular gymnast.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.