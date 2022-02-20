Video Of LSU Gymnast’s Insane Flip Is Going Viral

Video of an LSU Tigers female gymnast’s insane flip move is going viral on social media this weekend.

Olivia Dunne, a standout gymnast at LSU, pulled off a pretty ridiculous floor move during a meet against Alabama on Friday night.

Video of Dunne’s epic flip move has gone viral on social media.

“Livvy Dunne DID THAT,” Barstool Sports tweeted.

Check it out:

Dunne is a rising star in the gymnastics world, with more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

With moves like that, it’s not hard to see why Dunne is a popular gymnast.