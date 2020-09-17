Video Of Mike Tyson’s Latest Training Session Is Terrifying

Video of Mike Tyson’s latest training session is going viral on social media and it’s pretty terrifying to watch.

Tyson, 54, is preparing for a fight against Roy Jones Jr. The two aging fighters were supposed to fight in September, but that fight has been pushed back to November.

Jones Jr. is already worried about what Tyson is going to look like. He thinks Tyson is going to come out looking to destroy him in the first round.

“He’s still Mike Tyson, he’s still one of the strongest, most explosive people who ever touched a boxing ring. If anything, I made a mistake going in with him. He’s the bigger guy, he’s the explosive guy,” he said.

“He’s going to have all the first-round fireworks, not me. I do have first-round fireworks, but he’s known for more first-round fireworks than anybody to ever touch boxing, other than maybe George Foreman.”

It’s tough to blame Jones Jr. for feeling that way after watching Tyson’s latest training session. He nearly took off his trainer’s head.

The 54-year-old Tyson and the 51-year-old Jones Jr. are currently scheduled to fight on Nov. 28.

The fight is scheduled to take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.