Video Of MLB Pitcher Destroying Minor League Clubhouse Goes Viral

A video of Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale destroying property in an minor league clubhouse is going viral on social media.

The seven-time MLB All-Star had just been pulled after giving up a bases-loaded walk after 3 and 2/3 innings in a rehab start for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.

Take a look at the video, per Alysha Palumbo of NBC10 Boston:

While Sale was clearly frustrated by his five walks through 3.6 innings, he also showed flashes of what made him a star in the big leagues — striking out five batters along the way. He says he hopes to gain better consistency through more repetitions.

Sale hasn't pitched since the 2021 postseason due to a stress fracture on his rib cage. The 33-year-old lefty also missed most of the 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

He could make his much-anticipated return to the MLB mound as early as next week, per multiple reports.

This Wednesday night meltdown was nothing compared to Sale's infamous incident in 2016. As a member of the Chicago White Sox, he cut up his team's throwback uniforms during batting practice because he didn't want to wear them. He was suspended five games.