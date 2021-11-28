The Spun

Video Of Nick Saban Celebrating With His Wife Going Viral

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates with his wife Terry after beating the Georgia Bulldogs.ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates with his wife Terry after beating the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime to win the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alabama won 26-23. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

A heartwarming video of Nick Saban celebrating his Iron Bowl win with his wife, Terry Saban, is going viral on social media.

Alabama pulled out a crazy win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Saturday evening. The Crimson Tide topped the Tigers, 24-22, in overtime.

The Crimson Tide trailed late, but quarterback Bryce Young led his offense on a game-tying drive with less than a minute to play. Saban’s team then pulled out the victory in overtime.

Following the win, a very happy Saban embraced his equally happy wife.

“Honestly goals are finding someone who gets as happy for you as Mrs. Terry did for Coach Saban,” an Alabama fan tweeted.

That’s pretty well said.

Even Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin appreciated the video.

Alabama improved to 11-1 on the season with the victory. The Crimson Tide will take on Georgia in the SEC Championship Game next weekend.

It should be a fun one.

