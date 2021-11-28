Video Of Nick Saban Celebrating With His Wife Going Viral

A heartwarming video of Nick Saban celebrating his Iron Bowl win with his wife, Terry Saban, is going viral on social media.

Alabama pulled out a crazy win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Saturday evening. The Crimson Tide topped the Tigers, 24-22, in overtime.

The Crimson Tide trailed late, but quarterback Bryce Young led his offense on a game-tying drive with less than a minute to play. Saban’s team then pulled out the victory in overtime.

Following the win, a very happy Saban embraced his equally happy wife.

“Honestly goals are finding someone who gets as happy for you as Mrs. Terry did for Coach Saban,” an Alabama fan tweeted.

Honestly goals are finding someone who gets as happy for you as Mrs. Terry did for Coach Saban 🥺 pic.twitter.com/AFzkcfsxrz — Lunden (@LundenRTR) November 28, 2021

That’s pretty well said.

Even Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin appreciated the video.

Alabama improved to 11-1 on the season with the victory. The Crimson Tide will take on Georgia in the SEC Championship Game next weekend.

It should be a fun one.