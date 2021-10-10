The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video Of Nick Saban Running Off The Field Is Going Viral

nick saban runs onto the field before an alabama gameAUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide leads his team in warm ups prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Video of Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban getting escorted off the Kyle Field turf is going viral on social media this morning.

Alabama, the No. 1 team in the country, was upset by unranked Texas A&M on Saturday evening. The Aggies topped the Crimson Tide, 41-38, on a game-winning field goal.

Texas A&M’s students rushed the field following the upset win. Saban stayed on the field to shake hands with Jimbo Fisher – his first former assistant coach to defeat him – before getting escorted off the field by police.

It was a pretty wild scene on the field. Video of Saban getting escorted off has gone viral on social media this morning.

Hopefully everyone is OK there…

Texas A&M, meanwhile, improved to 4-2 on the season with Saturday night’s big upset win over Alabama.

The Crimson Tide dropped to 5-1 on the year, but will likely remain in College Football Playoff contention if they can win out.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.