Video Of Nick Saban Running Off The Field Is Going Viral

Video of Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban getting escorted off the Kyle Field turf is going viral on social media this morning.

Alabama, the No. 1 team in the country, was upset by unranked Texas A&M on Saturday evening. The Aggies topped the Crimson Tide, 41-38, on a game-winning field goal.

Texas A&M’s students rushed the field following the upset win. Saban stayed on the field to shake hands with Jimbo Fisher – his first former assistant coach to defeat him – before getting escorted off the field by police.

It was a pretty wild scene on the field. Video of Saban getting escorted off has gone viral on social media this morning.

The best hit by an Alabama defender all night. I already know this man got called for targeting pic.twitter.com/G6gC6tJqNv — 🅱️🅰️Ⓜ️ (@big__bam) October 10, 2021

Hopefully everyone is OK there…

Texas A&M, meanwhile, improved to 4-2 on the season with Saturday night’s big upset win over Alabama.

The Crimson Tide dropped to 5-1 on the year, but will likely remain in College Football Playoff contention if they can win out.