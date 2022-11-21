Video Of Paige Spiranac Playing Soccer Going Viral

Paige Spiranac is usually known for her golf skills but she didn't put those on display on Monday.

Instead, she tried out soccer since the FIFA World Cup is currently going on in Qatar. She did a video for PointsBet Sportsbook to show off her skills and honestly, she didn't do badly.

She had a nice kick for a goal and she also displayed some blazing speed. However, she did miss a couple of easy kicks that she will definitely want back.

Spiranac ended up "getting" a FIFA rating of 84, which is still respectable.

There's a chance that this could kickstart her into doing some bets for the World Cup after it got underway on Sunday.

We'll have to see if she has any good bets for the USA-England matchup that is scheduled to take place on Black Friday.