Video Of Paris Hilton At Rams Game Is Going Viral

The Los Angeles Rams are currently losing to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football, but at least Paris Hilton is having a good time.

The longtime celebrity is in attendance this evening’s game at Sofi Stadium to promote her new TV show.

During a recent break in the action, NBC announcer Al Michaels read a promo for Hilton as the cameras zoomed in on her.

Naturally, the video of Hilton at the game has gone viral on social media.

pic.twitter.com/UksYDFIwJc — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 8, 2021

Fans are joking that Hilton appeared to be really upset at the Rams struggles so far on Sunday evening.

— Rich Hammond (@Rich_Hammond) November 8, 2021

Others, like Pat McAfee, are reminding the younger audience of just how big Paris Hilton used to be in pop culture.

“You young’s will never understand that Paris Hilton was a real big thing back in the day,” he tweeted.

— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 8, 2021

The Titans, meanwhile, lead the Rams, 21-3, toward the end of the first half on Sunday night.

This evening’s game is airing on NBC.