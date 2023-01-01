Video Of Patrick Mahomes Catching His Own Pass Goes Viral

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the game against the Tenneessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Every week of Patrick Mahomes playing quarterback raises the potential for something to happen that we've never seen before. Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos was yet another.

On their opening drive, facing 2nd and 7, Mahomes tried to throw a pass downfield only for a Broncos defender to swat the pass back. Rather than let it fall to the ground though, Mahomes caught the ball.

With the ball in hand, Mahomes went into runner mode and actually looked pretty good. He scampered up the right for a six yard gain before being pushed out of bounds just short of the first down marker. A few plays later, the Chiefs were in the endzone.

The play has gone down in the stat sheet as a Patrick Mahomes pass to Patrick Mahomes for a six-yard gain. The clip is going viral with over 100,000 views in just a few minutes.

There haven't been many cases of a QB catching his own pass, but they always wind up being something special. Whether it's Brad Johnson, Marcus Mariota or Justin Herbert, it's always fun.

"Just give this man the mvp already," one user demanded.

"Gisele was wrong!!! Her husband *could've* thrown the ball and caught the ball at the same time!!!!" another joked, referring to an old reference to Tom Brady.

"Him and Ja (Morant) do something crazy every game man lol," a third wrote.

The game is being played on CBS.