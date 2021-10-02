Video Of Purdue’s Cheerleaders In The Rain Is Going Viral

It was a rough afternoon for the Purdue Boilermakers football team on Saturday, as the Big Ten West program fell to Minnesota on a rainy day.

However, Purdue’s cheerleaders managed to make the best of the weather.

Video of a Purdue cheerleader doing a belly flop into the soaked field is going viral on social media on Saturday afternoon.

The form is pretty great:

“The Purdue cheerleaders aren’t letting the rain get them down,” Bleacher Report tweeted. “10/10 form on this belly flop.”

The Purdue cheerleaders aren’t letting the rain get them down 😂 10/10 form on this belly flop (via @CFBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/A0WiAu2uCS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 2, 2021

The form is great, that is for sure. Not everyone was 100 percent impressed, though.

“8.5; her arms went down too quickly,” one fan tweeted.

It was a wild scene on Saturday, with Purdue losing to Minnesota as their cheerleaders go viral on the sideline.

“Imagine y’all losing and look over and y’all cheerleaders doing this,” another fan added.

There’s always next week for the football team. The cheerleading team is going to live their best life, win or loss.