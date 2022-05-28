Video Of Ridiculous Hole At Girls State Golf Tournament Going Viral

FRIMLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 13: A modified flagstick cup is pictured as a further measure to ensure safety to members at Pine Ridge Golf Club as golf resumes in England under government guidelines during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has spread across the world claiming hundreds of thousands of lives and infecting millions of people on May 13, 2020 in Frimley, England. The prime minister announced the general contours of a phased exit from the current lockdown, adopted nearly two months ago in an effort curb the spread of Covid-19. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

The state of Iowa made sure things were very interesting by the time girls at the 3A State Golf tournament made it to hole 18.

According to one local reporter, the average score on the final hole was a quadruple bogey. Tweeting, "No, the golfers weren't bad, but this had to have been the most unfair pin placement I've ever seen. This slope gave the athletes no chance."

The laughably ridiculous hole quickly went viral on social media.

"Does anybody remember the 1990s PC game 'Jack Nicklaus Golf?' You could build your own golf courses, and I definitely once created a green like this just for [expletive] and giggles," said one user.

"This is a different level of petty. No high school golf tournament should ever have a pin location like this," commented Colin Cahill.

"That seems a bit excessive," tweeted another. "I'm guessing the guy in charge of hole placement had his heart broken in HS by a golfer."

"I love this stupid game but I’d probably quit."

"This is just unnecessary," another said.

TigerProofing, anyone?