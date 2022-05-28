Video Of Ridiculous Hole At Girls State Golf Tournament Going Viral
The state of Iowa made sure things were very interesting by the time girls at the 3A State Golf tournament made it to hole 18.
According to one local reporter, the average score on the final hole was a quadruple bogey. Tweeting, "No, the golfers weren't bad, but this had to have been the most unfair pin placement I've ever seen. This slope gave the athletes no chance."
The laughably ridiculous hole quickly went viral on social media.
"Does anybody remember the 1990s PC game 'Jack Nicklaus Golf?' You could build your own golf courses, and I definitely once created a green like this just for [expletive] and giggles," said one user.
"This is a different level of petty. No high school golf tournament should ever have a pin location like this," commented Colin Cahill.
"That seems a bit excessive," tweeted another. "I'm guessing the guy in charge of hole placement had his heart broken in HS by a golfer."
"I love this stupid game but I’d probably quit."
"This is just unnecessary," another said.
TigerProofing, anyone?