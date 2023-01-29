Video Of Roger Goodell At NFC Championship Game Going Viral

FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 07: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell looks on before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 7, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Commissioner Roger Goodell is in attendance for Sunday's NFC Championship between the Eagles and Niners.

And he even had time to hang out with a special guest.

Per FOX Sports: NFL, the commish was taking in the game in a luxury box, where he sat next to First Lady Dr. Jill Biden

A clip of the two conversing has gone viral around the football world.

"Dirty mackin the president's wife is crazy," a user said.

"They looking pretty cozy..." another tweeted.

"The Bidens are Eagles [fans]?" another asked. "She's laughing too much, whatever he said isn't that funny."

"Roger has rizz??"

"Live look at Joe," a fan tweeted.

"Starting point guard for the Washington Rizzards," another said.

"I need to know what they're talking about. I need to be in this booth right now. I would give absolutely anything."

Philadelphia currently leads San Francisco 14-7 late in the second quarter.