Video Of Russell Wilson's Message For Broncos Fans Going Viral

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO - MAY 31: Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos runs off the field after organized team activities at UCHealth Training Center on May 31, 2022 in Centennial, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)"n"n RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Russell Wilson has been spending some of his offseason introducing himself to the Denver Broncos fanbase. But his latest effort is going viral - for some pretty rough reasons.

On Thursday the Broncos released a video of Wilson practicing gif recordings for their social media team. Wilson said "Broncos County - let's ride!" in a variety of ways in a 24-second clip.

But Broncos fans weren't impressed by Wilson's energy in the video. A lot of people have taken to Twitter to mock Wilson for his lack of a personality.

Some fans asserted that the video reestablishes Wilson as one of the NFL's cringiest players. Others wondered why the Broncos would release the video in the first place:

Russell Wilson may not have charisma on the same level as someone like Deion Sanders or Chad Johnson, but that seems a bit harsh.

Then again, if he weren't one of the NFL's best quarterbacks, his personality alone probably wouldn't net him as many of the big commercial and ad campaigns as he got while he was with the Seattle Seahawks.

Clearly the Broncos fanbase would prefer for Wilson to let his play on the field do all of the talking. Maybe someone with better delivery can handle the hype duties.

What did you think of Russell Wilson's "message" for the Broncos fanbase? Was it as bad as everyone's saying it is?