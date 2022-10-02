Video Of Ryan Day, Greg Schiano Postgame Handshake Going Viral

PISCATAWAY, NJ - OCTOBER 02: Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano and Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day prior to the college football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Rutgers Scarlet Knights on October 2,2021 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It was no hard feelings between Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and Rutgers Greg Schiano despite tempers flaring earlier in the game following a Scarlet Knights late hit.

During the postgame handshake, Day and Schiano could be heard exchanging some words followed by quick embrace.

"I apologize," Day could be heard saying. "[I'm just defending my guys], you've gotta defend your guys."

The handshake started to go viral around the college football world.

"Noteworthy postgame handshake," an Ohio State writer pointed out.

"DONT YOU APOLOGIZE FOR ANYTHING RYAN," a fan replied.

Schiano and Day got into it after Ohio State ran a fake punt while up 39 points. At the end of the play, a Rutgers player put a very late hit on the OSU ballcarrier.

Sounds like they buried the hatchet for now though.