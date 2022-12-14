Video Of Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley Going Viral Tonight

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley are one of the most entertaining duos in the sports media world.

During Tuesday night's installment of Inside the NBA, the two former superstar went at it in a hilarious back-and-fourth.

"I'll smack Chuck right now," Shaq said.

"Bet you won't smack me on TV," Chuck responded.

"Bet you I will. Say I won't," Shaq added.

The pair then went on to mock the recent viral argument between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on Undisputed.

Take a look at the back-and-fourth here:

This interaction is exactly why NBA fans are so fond of this iconic pregame/halftime/postgame show.

The Inside the NBA crew will offer their analysis for tonight's Warriors-Bucks and Celtics-Lakers matchups.