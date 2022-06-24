Video Of Spike Lee, Stephen A. Smith Going Viral Tonight

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Director and New York Knicks fan Spike Lee looks on before the start of the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Spike Lee and Stephen A. Smith had some fun during ESPN's coverage of the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

The pick was in for the New York Knicks and Spike Lee decided to get on his knees and start praying. Smith then joined him and shared some laughs.

It doesn't get any better than this.

The Knicks decided to trade their pick (No. 11 overall) to the Oklahoma City Thunder who then took Ousmane Dieng.

New York is currently involved in a trade with Detroit. The Knicks are reportedly sending Kemba Walker and Jalen Duren to the Pistons, though a return hasn't been announced yet.

Smith wasn't happy when news of the trade first broke out. Lee even had to come over to check on him.

There's never a dull moment when it comes to the Knicks franchise.