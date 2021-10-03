The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video Of Tom Brady’s Arrival In New England Going Viral

Tom Brady prepares to throw a pass for the Bucs in the Super Bowl.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the second quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tom Brady has officially made his return to New England, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got into town on Saturday night.

The former Patriots star is set to face his old team for the first time. New England is hosting Tampa Bay on NBC’s Sunday Night Football this week. It’s arguably the most anticipated game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season.

Brady and the Buccaneers made their arrival to New England on Saturday night.

A bunch of Patriots fans were on hand for Brady’s arrival. The former New England quarterback, who won six Super Bowls with the franchise, received a warm welcome from his old fan base.

“Brady! Brady! Brady!” chants erupted from the crowd as Brady got off the team bus and made his way into the hotel.

Sunday night’s game should be pretty fun.

The Patriots and the Buccaneers are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on NBC.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.