Video Of Tommy Rees Chewing Out Notre Dame Quarterback Going Viral

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in danger of starting the 2022 season 0-3. At halftime of Saturday's matchup against the Cal Golden Bears, the struggling squad trail 10-7.

A great deal of the Irish's issues can be traced back to the quarterback position. Starting quarterback Tyler Buchner was forced to undergo surgery on his non-throwing shoulder after last Saturday's massive upset loss to Marshall — opening the door for sophomore QB Drew Pyne.

In the first half of today's game, Pyne completed 7/12 passes for 57 yards and one touchdown.

Former Notre Dame quarterback and current offensive coordinator Tommy Rees absolutely went off on Pyne for the Fighting Irish's offensive struggles.

A video clip of the interaction is going viral on social media:

With some basic lip reading, it appears Rees said "Do your f--king job!"

Rees, Pyne and the Notre Dame offense will look to pick things up during the second half of today's contest.