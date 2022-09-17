Video Of Tommy Rees Chewing Out Notre Dame Quarterback Going Viral
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in danger of starting the 2022 season 0-3. At halftime of Saturday's matchup against the Cal Golden Bears, the struggling squad trail 10-7.
A great deal of the Irish's issues can be traced back to the quarterback position. Starting quarterback Tyler Buchner was forced to undergo surgery on his non-throwing shoulder after last Saturday's massive upset loss to Marshall — opening the door for sophomore QB Drew Pyne.
In the first half of today's game, Pyne completed 7/12 passes for 57 yards and one touchdown.
Former Notre Dame quarterback and current offensive coordinator Tommy Rees absolutely went off on Pyne for the Fighting Irish's offensive struggles.
A video clip of the interaction is going viral on social media:
With some basic lip reading, it appears Rees said "Do your f--king job!"
Rees, Pyne and the Notre Dame offense will look to pick things up during the second half of today's contest.