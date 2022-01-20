Video Of TV Reporter Getting Hit By A Car Goes Viral

A terrifying scene unfolded live on a West Virginia news channel on Wednesday night.

Tori Yorgey, a live reporter for WSAZ in West Virginia, was just seconds into her live on-air segment when she was hit by a vehicle. The car struck her from behind, knocked her over and the camera fell as well.

Miraculously, Yorgey didn’t appear to suffer any serious injuries. In fact, she continued her segment as if nothing happened once she got back to her feet.

“Oh my God I just got hit by a car,” Yorgey said. “I just got hit by a car, but I’m okay. … That’s live TV for you, but it’s all good. I actually got hit by a car in college, too, just like that. … My whole life just flashed before my eyes.”

Take a look.

It’s a miracle Yorgey didn’t suffer a serious injury. And it’s perhaps just as incredible she got right back to her feet, explained what had happened and continued her segment. We’re just glad she’s okay.

Yorgey revealed during the segment that this is her last week on the job, a decision she made prior to Wednesday night’s incident.