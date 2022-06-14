Video Of Weatherman Trolling The Cowboys Going Viral

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Despite still proudly wearing the "America's Team" moniker, the Dallas Cowboys have not produced a championship in 26 years.

Once a formidable dynasty, the Cowboys won three Super Bowls in the 1992, 1993, and 1995 seasons behind Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin. They haven't won the NFC since despite capturing six NFC East titles in the last 15 years.

On Monday, WTOK-TV weatherman Ethan Bird was letting viewers know of hot days ahead in Meridian, Mississippi. The 10-day forecast called for high temperatures of up to 98 degrees.

"It's looking little bit like those Dallas Cowboys," Bird said, "peaking in the 90s."

Even Cowboys fans have to hand it to Bird. That's a solid burn.

Speaking of burns, be sure to wear sunscreen if staying out in that scalding weather during the day.

At least there's a 20 percent chance of rain from Monday to Friday. That means residents, unlike the Cowboys, shouldn't experience a drought.