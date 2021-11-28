Video Of Zach Wilson’s Hilarious Interception Going Viral

A tough rookie season for quarterback Zach Wilson just got that much tougher.

He threw another interception on Sunday against the Texans and this one may take the cake for the funniest.

Wilson was scrambling forward before shoveling a pass towards Ty Johnson and then it went off his helmet and bounced into a Houston defender’s hands.

We all want Zach Wilson to succeed, but this is an objectively HILARIOUS interception pic.twitter.com/miwgIB7Jxj — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) November 28, 2021

This had the entire NFL community talking as Wilson had a lot of jokes made at his expense on social media.

This is Wilson’s first game back in the lineup in over a month after he got hurt against the Patriots on Oct. 24.

He’s had a disastrous first half as the Jets are down 14-11 going into the break. Wilson has just 44 yards through the air with no touchdowns and that lone interception.

Austin Walter had the lone Jets touchdown on the ground directly after the two-minute warning.

Wilson only has four touchdown passes and nine touchdowns this season along with a tad below 1,200 yards. He has touchdown passes in only two games and the Jets are going to need a lot more from him down the stretch in order to be comfortable moving forward.

