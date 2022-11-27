Video: Oregon Football Player Sucker Punches Fan On Field

ATLANTA, GA SEPTEMBER 03: Oregon football helmet. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A disturbing video showing an Oregon football player sucker punching an Oregon State fan has emerged on social media this Saturday night.

The No. 9 Ducks collapsed in a 38-34 loss to the Beavers in Corvallis after once leading 31-10 in the second half.

It's Oregon's second loss in three weeks. To make matters worse, the Ducks fell to their two most-hated rivals this season in OSU and Washington.

Oregon defensive end D.J. Johnson took his frustrations out on an Oregon State fan on the field at Reser Stadium, sucker punching him right on the field. That video is going viral.

Inexcusable. That should be the last time No. 2 puts on the pads for the Oregon football team this season.

Unfortunately, this moment draws an unfortunate memory in Oregon football history. Former Ducks star Lagarrette Blount infamously punched a Boise State player following a loss back in 2009.

Oregon finishes its regular season on a sour note, to say the least.