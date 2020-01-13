The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: Packers-Seahawks Game Ends In Controversial Fashion

Packers tight end Jimmy Graham celebrates the win over the Seahawks.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 12: Jimmy Graham #80 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after a reception during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

There’s just something about Lambeau Field and controversial endings in the NFC Divisional Round. Almost five years to the date of the Dez Bryant “catch” game, this evening’s Packers-Seahawks game was decided by a replay review.

And, just like that Cowboys-Packers game, fans in Green Bay were happy with the official’s decision, while opposing fans are left to gripe.

Green Bay sealed its 28-23 win over Seattle with a third-down conversion to tight end Jimmy Graham with less than two minutes to play.

Did Graham actually get the first down, though?

It was called a first down during the game and the video review did not have conclusive evidence to overturn it.

What do you think?

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was not happy.

The Packers advance to the NFC Championship Game, where they will play the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. E.T. on FOX.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.