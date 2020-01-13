Video: Packers-Seahawks Game Ends In Controversial Fashion

There’s just something about Lambeau Field and controversial endings in the NFC Divisional Round. Almost five years to the date of the Dez Bryant “catch” game, this evening’s Packers-Seahawks game was decided by a replay review.

And, just like that Cowboys-Packers game, fans in Green Bay were happy with the official’s decision, while opposing fans are left to gripe.

Green Bay sealed its 28-23 win over Seattle with a third-down conversion to tight end Jimmy Graham with less than two minutes to play.

Did Graham actually get the first down, though?

It was called a first down during the game and the video review did not have conclusive evidence to overturn it.

What do you think?

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was not happy.

Pete Carroll was NOT happy with the first down call for the Packers pic.twitter.com/VSXZenaBVd — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 13, 2020

The Packers advance to the NFC Championship Game, where they will play the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. E.T. on FOX.