Video: Padres Fan’s Incredible Catch Is Going Viral

With fans back in stadiums all over the country this season, the MLB world is starting to see the return of some pretty amazing fan catches. And on Wednesday evening, we may have witnessed the best fan catch of the season.

Holding her baby in one arm, a Padres fan reached up with the other to snag a foul ball over a group of other fans. The ball had taken several wild bounces off the stands before final ending up in the mother’s hand.

The crowd around her erupted as she celebrated the incredible grab — all while keeping her baby safely secured under her arm.

Here’s a clip of the catch:

anything you can do, moms can do with a baby in their hand pic.twitter.com/seWjuzZOpX — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 9, 2021

The Padres are currently losing to the Chicago Cubs by a score of 3-1 in the ninth inning. If this score holds out, San Diego will still hold second place in the NL West with a 37-27 record.

What a great future story to tell for this Padres fan and her child.