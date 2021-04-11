Video: Paige Spiranac Rips Drive In Honor Of The Masters

The final day of The Masters has arrived.

It’s been an exciting tournament through the first three days, with the course at Augusta National playing a bit tougher than usual, at least to start. The scoring started to open up more on Friday and Saturday, but Thursday’s greens provided some major challenges.

As we head into the final round, the tournament is being led by Hideki Matsuyama. The Japanese golfer is leading the tournament at -11. He had a brilliant round on Saturday, shooting a -7 to break into the front of the pack.

There are several big names trailing him, though. Justin Rose is in a group tied for second at -7, while Jordan Spieth is currently in seventh place at -5. Hopefully we get a fun day of golf on Sunday.

In honor of The Masters, former college golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac ripped a drive in green and white.

Hopefully we get an exciting, well played final round on Sunday.

The final round of The Masters is set to air on CBS, beginning at 2 p.m. E.T.