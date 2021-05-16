Video: Paige Spiranac Shows Off Her Playing Skills

Paige Spiranac has become a massive personality on social media thanks in part to her marketing skills, but she’s got a pretty great golf game to go along with it.

The former college golfer turned sports media personality showed off her impressive game on Instagram earlier this week.

Spiranac, who played college golf at both the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, posted a video of herself playing a hole at Silverado Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“Play a hole with me! Par 4 number 16 at Silverado,” she wrote on Instagram. Spiranac included her favorite song, Hot In Herre, by Nelly.

“Also if you listen to the @playingaroundpodcast podcast you know the story with this song. What’s your favorite song?”

The actual on-course play was impressive, too. Spiranac smoked a drive down the fairway to set up a good approach shot. She had a short iron in, which she stuck to about 15 feet. Spiranac then drilled the putt for an apparent birdie.

Now that’s how you play a golf hole.

You can listen to Paige’s podcast, Playing A Round With Paige Renee, here.