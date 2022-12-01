Video: Paige Spiranac's Brandi Chastain Imitation Goes Viral

Paige Spiranac is getting in the World Cup spirit.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality paid tribute to Brandi Chastain this week.

Spiranac imitated Chastain's legendary goal celebration, in which she rips her jersey off and celebrates in just a sports bra.

".@PaigeSpiranac here to give us her best Brandi Chastain celebration How’d she do?" PointsBet tweeted.

Video of Spiranac's celebration has gone viral.

How did Paige do?

Hopefully the video gives the United States men's national team some good mojo heading into Saturday's game.

Kickoff against Netherlands is set for 10 a.m. E.T.