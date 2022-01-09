The Spun

Video: Pam Oliver Sideline Moment Goes Viral Sunday

A closeup of FOX commentator Pam Oliver on the sideline of an NFL game.FOX commentator Pam Oliver on the sidelines as the Chicago Bears host the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC Divisional Playoff game January 14, 2007 in Soldier Field, Chicago. The Bears won 27 - 24. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Longtime NFL reporter Pam Oliver is a legend when it comes to the sideline reporting game and she proved it once again on Sunday.

Oliver, a veteran NFL sideline reporter, is on the call for Sunday afternoon’s game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions.

Video of Oliver chatting with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur prior to halftime is now going viral on social media.

While there was still some time left on the clock, Oliver was able to get some questions in with LaFleur, as she scribbled away on her yellow legal pad.

It was a pretty cool moment captured by FOX’s cameras.

Many fans appreciated the handwritten notepad, as well.

The Lions, meanwhile, are leading the Packers, 17-13, on Sunday afternoon.

The game is airing on FOX.

