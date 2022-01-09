Video: Pam Oliver Sideline Moment Goes Viral Sunday

Longtime NFL reporter Pam Oliver is a legend when it comes to the sideline reporting game and she proved it once again on Sunday.

Oliver, a veteran NFL sideline reporter, is on the call for Sunday afternoon’s game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions.

Video of Oliver chatting with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur prior to halftime is now going viral on social media.

While there was still some time left on the clock, Oliver was able to get some questions in with LaFleur, as she scribbled away on her yellow legal pad.

It was a pretty cool moment captured by FOX’s cameras.

@kevinburkhardt @gregolsen88 That was a fun ending to a fun 1st half. Pam Oliver is a legend. Very cool moment on the @packers sidelines. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/eoZRVfawtI — Alex Donovan (@AlexDonovan13) January 9, 2022

Many fans appreciated the handwritten notepad, as well.

Shoutout Pam Oliver with the old school yellow notepad. These damn kids today and their iPhones. I've always liked to take hand-written notes only I can read (even sometimes can't read). — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) January 9, 2022

LOVE getting to see Pam Oliver work on the sideline 💪 — Rachel Hopmayer (@rachelhopmayer) January 9, 2022

The Lions, meanwhile, are leading the Packers, 17-13, on Sunday afternoon.

The game is airing on FOX.