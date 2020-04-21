The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video Of Patrick Mahomes, Girlfriend Working Out Is Going Viral

Gracie Hunt and Brittany Matthews at a game.DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: (L-R) Gracie Hunt and Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs check out social media on the field before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes and his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, are trying their best to stay active during this time of social distancing.

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback and his significant other have been holed up inside their house like everyone else lately. So, they’ve decided to get creative with their workouts.

Mahomes and Matthews posted a video of the “koala challenge” on Instagram. Matthews attempted to climb around Mahomes’ body without falling to the floor.

“Koala Challenge..” Matthews wrote on Instagram. “First attempt, there will be more.”

View this post on Instagram

First attempt, there will be more 😂😂

A post shared by Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne) on

Hey, it was a decent effort.

Mahomes and Matthews have been trying to stay as active as possible during all of this.

Just don’t hurt yourself, Patrick.

Reader Interactions


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.