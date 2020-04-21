Video Of Patrick Mahomes, Girlfriend Working Out Is Going Viral

Patrick Mahomes and his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, are trying their best to stay active during this time of social distancing.

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback and his significant other have been holed up inside their house like everyone else lately. So, they’ve decided to get creative with their workouts.

Mahomes and Matthews posted a video of the “koala challenge” on Instagram. Matthews attempted to climb around Mahomes’ body without falling to the floor.

“Koala Challenge..” Matthews wrote on Instagram. “First attempt, there will be more.”

Hey, it was a decent effort.

Mahomes and Matthews have been trying to stay as active as possible during all of this.

Just don’t hurt yourself, Patrick.