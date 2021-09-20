Video: Patrick Mahomes’ Reaction To Ray Lewis Is Going Viral

Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs is a huge one for the Baltimore Ravens, so the AFC North franchise had someone special firing up the crowd.

Ravens legend Ray Lewis was on the field hyping up his crowd and his old team during Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs.

Everyone seemed to enjoy it – even Patrick Mahomes.

Video of Mahomes reacting to Lewis’ appearance on the field is going viral on social media. It’s pretty hilarious to watch.

Ray Lewis is getting everyone fired up, even Patrick Mahomes. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/xMThYZwqTY — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 20, 2021

It’s been a pretty fun night for Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Kansas City is leading Baltimore, 28-17, early in the third quarter on Sunday evening. Mahomes has been sensational, throwing for 235 yards and two touchdowns on 16 of 20 passing. Kansas City’s offense is loaded with weapons and Mahomes does a great job of getting everyone involved.

It hasn’t been so fun for the Ravens. Lamar Jackson threw two early interceptions, though Baltimore is hanging around.

The Chiefs and the Ravens are currently in the second half. The Sunday night game is airing on NBC.