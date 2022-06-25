Video: Pete Alonso Snaps Bat In Half After Frustrating Plate Appearance

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JULY 14: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets hits a RBI sacrifice fly in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on July 14, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

You ever seen a polar bear break a baseball bat over its knee?

After Mets slugger Pete Alonso got jammed in the top of the fifth, the two-time Home Run Derby champ snapped his bat in frustration as he made his way back to the dugout.

The clip quickly got reaction from baseball fans on social media.

"Doing this and then mashing the leading HR is king [expletive]," one user replied.

"This man has hit two home runs today," Chris Reive.

"I know that [expletive] hurt," laughed another fan.

With Pete Alonso's two-home run effort, he moved to seventh on the Mets all-time list of multi-home run games with 14.

New York carries a one-run lead over the Marlins heading into the final frame.