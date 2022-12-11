Video: Popular Cowboys Fan's Reaction To Sunday's Game Going Viral

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are struggling mightily against the lowly Houston Texans today and the entire fanbase is in shambles because of it. But arguably their biggest fan is really in a mood right now (no pun intended).

In the third quarter, the Cowboys fell into a 23-17 deficit against the 1-9-1 Texans. YouTube streamer and diehard Cowboys fan TimTheTatman took to Twitter to share exactly how he feels.

"I'm in shambles," Tim wrote. He then shows a video of himself watching the game with his Cowboys gear on while depressingly downing an entire hard seltzer.

Tim's video is going viral with over 30,000 views and 2,000 likes in just a few minutes. Fortunately for Tim, his "shambles" were reversed soon after.

The Dallas Cowboys were able to win the game on an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown run. TimTheTatman went back to Twitter and expressed his excitement in a way only he can:

"Let's go! F- y'all," he said, giving the middle finger to the camera.

So the Cowboys were not destined to lose to the worst team in the league. But some Cowboys fans still have to be nervous about the team's performance and how it needed a ton of late mistakes from Houston plus a last-second TD to win.

For TimTheTatman and the rest of the Cowboys fans though, the next few hours and days are going to be all about celebrating their latest win.