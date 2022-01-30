Video: Purdue, Ohio State Had A Wild Finish On Sunday

The Boilermakers survived a huge Ohio State comeback in spectacular fashion on Sunday. With just a few ticks on the clock, sophomore guard Jaden Ivey drilled a contested, game-winning three-pointer to move No. 6 Purdue to 18-3.

Check out the amazing shot below.

Ivey’s shot lifted Purdue over the Buckeyes 81-78. And it marked the second straight year a Jaden Ivey triple at the buzzer sent Ohio State home with a loss.

After the game, OSU recruiting reporter Garrick Hodge noted that Ivey acknowledged he actually “messed up” the final play.

“On his last-second shot to beat Ohio State today, Purdue’s Jaden Ivey said he “messed up” the play that was called and it was actually designed to go to Zach Edey,” Hodge tweeted. “It worked out, though.”

After an 8-0 start to the season, Purdue has dropped a few games over the past couple months. However, the Boilermakers still own the best overall record in the Big Ten. Though they sit at fourth in conference play.