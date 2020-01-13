The Spun

Video: Refs Make Controversial Call In Packers vs. Seahawks

Packers celebrate their first score against the Seahawks.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 12: Blake Martinez #50 of the Green Bay Packers greets teammates before the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on January 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It didn’t take very long to get our first controversial call of this evening’s Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFC Divisional Round playoff game.

Green Bay, leading 7-0, forced a Seattle fumble on the Seahawks’ first drive of the game. The officials initially ruled the Seahawks player down by contact, but replay made the fumble obvious.

Unfortunately for Green Bay, the officials said that a clear Packers recovery could not be determined.

So, the Seahawks kept the ball.

The crowd at Lambeau Field was not happy. Boos rained down as the officials explained the call.

The call wasn’t too costly for Green Bay, though, as the Packers stopped the Seahawks and forced a punt.

Green Bay is leading Seattle, 7-0.

The game is on FOX.


